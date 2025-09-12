Previous
Sunflowers by seattlite
Sunflowers

Sunflowers have a way of brightening a day when things are going wrong. This shot was taken last week in the hood.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Shirley ace
Beautiful fav
September 12th, 2025  
