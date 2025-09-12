Sign up
Previous
Photo 4023
Sunflowers
Sunflowers have a way of brightening a day when things are going wrong. This shot was taken last week in the hood.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4029
photos
176
followers
188
following
1102% complete
View this month »
4016
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shirley
ace
Beautiful fav
September 12th, 2025
