Tasty-Tender-Juicy Tomatoes On The Vine by seattlite
Tasty-Tender-Juicy Tomatoes On The Vine

More amazing homegrown tomatoes...This shot was taken earlier this week.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They are so lush looking. Lovely capture.
September 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
They look amazing and seem to be bursting with juiciness!
September 13th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Ready to pick and enjoy!
September 13th, 2025  
