Photo 4025
Natural Framing
Lowman Park Beach...The tree provided some natural framing. This shot was taken a few days ago.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and framing.
September 14th, 2025
