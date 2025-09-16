Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4027
In The Reeds...
This great blue heron was standing in the high reeds growing along Green Lake's shoreline looking for food. I was a long distance away when I spotted him and took this shot last Friday.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4033
photos
176
followers
189
following
1103% complete
View this month »
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 16th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A cool capture
September 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close