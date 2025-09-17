Previous
Indian Summer by seattlite
Indian Summer

Indian summer is upon us and brings warm weather with cool breezes...ideal. Puget Sound attracts water sports enthusiasts who take advantage of Indian summer to go kayaking across Puget Sound. This shot was taken at Lowman Park Beach last week.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
