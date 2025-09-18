Sign up
Photo 4029
Single-Leg Stance
As I watched this great blue heron, he tucked one leg up and balanced on the other leg effortlessly. This shot was taken at Green Lake last Friday.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4035
photos
176
followers
189
following
1103% complete
4022
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
Dione Giorgio
I have to try this someday but with a thick soft cushion all around me. I don't know how birds like this and many other species can stand on one leg for a long time. You got a wonderful capture of this nice one.
September 18th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
I used to be able to stand on one leg effortlessly but not very gracefully. Well spotted.
September 18th, 2025
