Single-Leg Stance by seattlite
Photo 4029

Single-Leg Stance

As I watched this great blue heron, he tucked one leg up and balanced on the other leg effortlessly. This shot was taken at Green Lake last Friday.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Dione Giorgio
I have to try this someday but with a thick soft cushion all around me. I don't know how birds like this and many other species can stand on one leg for a long time. You got a wonderful capture of this nice one.
September 18th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
I used to be able to stand on one leg effortlessly but not very gracefully. Well spotted.
September 18th, 2025  
