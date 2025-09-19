Previous
The Glow by seattlite
Photo 4030

The Glow

Glowing fallen leaves on a hillside caught my eye for this capture that was taken last week.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Jennifer ace
Oh, this is just so pretty. Love the colours and light.
September 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Absolutely beautiful!
September 19th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors and lighting.
September 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Perfect title and capture, gorgeous light and colour.
September 19th, 2025  
Kate ace
Awesome light
September 19th, 2025  
