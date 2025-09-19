Sign up
Previous
Photo 4030
The Glow
Glowing fallen leaves on a hillside caught my eye for this capture that was taken last week.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
5
5
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4036
photos
177
followers
189
following
1104% complete
View this month »
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Jennifer
ace
Oh, this is just so pretty. Love the colours and light.
September 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Absolutely beautiful!
September 19th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful colors and lighting.
September 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Perfect title and capture, gorgeous light and colour.
September 19th, 2025
Kate
ace
Awesome light
September 19th, 2025
