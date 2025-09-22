Sign up
Previous
Photo 4033
Lone Sunbather
The south facing beach at Lincoln Park had a lone sunbather taking in Indian summer's warmth. This shot was taken a few days ago.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
4
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4039
photos
176
followers
188
following
1104% complete
View this month »
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
4031
4032
4033
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, great textures all along the shoreline.
September 22nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture.
September 22nd, 2025
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
September 22nd, 2025
Cathy
The sunbather adds great scale to this lovely scene!
September 22nd, 2025
