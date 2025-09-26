Previous
Fall Blooms by seattlite
Photo 4037

Fall Blooms

This photo was taken at Green Lake last week. I don't know the name of this tree/bush but it was pretty.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fav!
September 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colour, wonderful dof too.
September 26th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely details and such pretty colors.
September 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact