Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4037
Fall Blooms
This photo was taken at Green Lake last week. I don't know the name of this tree/bush but it was pretty.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4043
photos
176
followers
188
following
1106% complete
View this month »
4030
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fav!
September 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colour, wonderful dof too.
September 26th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely details and such pretty colors.
September 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close