Cosmos by seattlite
Cosmos

Cosmos are still blooming. This shot was taken a few days ago in my neighborhood.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Zilli~ ace
Beautifully captured
September 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautoful
September 30th, 2025  
