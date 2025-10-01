Sign up
Previous
Photo 4042
Leaves Changing Colors
Fall 2025...Leaves Changing Colors...This shot was taken at Lincoln Park last weekend.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
6
6
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4048
photos
177
followers
189
following
1107% complete
View this month »
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Zilli~
ace
Great pov
October 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous with the backlighting.
October 1st, 2025
Jennifer
ace
How beautiful
October 1st, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such pretty colors and lighting.
October 1st, 2025
Agnes
ace
So beautiful
October 1st, 2025
Fisher Family
Beautiful backlighting makes these leaves glow - fav!
Ian
October 1st, 2025
