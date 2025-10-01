Previous
Leaves Changing Colors by seattlite
Photo 4042

Leaves Changing Colors

Fall 2025...Leaves Changing Colors...This shot was taken at Lincoln Park last weekend.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Great pov
October 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous with the backlighting.
October 1st, 2025  
Jennifer ace
How beautiful
October 1st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such pretty colors and lighting.
October 1st, 2025  
Agnes ace
So beautiful
October 1st, 2025  
Fisher Family
Beautiful backlighting makes these leaves glow - fav!

Ian
October 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact