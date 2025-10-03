Previous
Stellar Jay by seattlite
Photo 4044

Stellar Jay

This stellar jay was flitting around from tree to tree in the interior of Lincoln Park. I was fortunate to get this shot before he took off again. This shot was taken last Saturday morning.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
What a beauty!
October 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous colour, fabulous shot.
October 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful color. Never seen before!
October 3rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is a beauty. Great catch.
October 3rd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful shot, and you got so close. He turned and looked directly at you.
October 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact