Previous
Photo 4044
Stellar Jay
This stellar jay was flitting around from tree to tree in the interior of Lincoln Park. I was fortunate to get this shot before he took off again. This shot was taken last Saturday morning.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
6
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lesley
ace
What a beauty!
October 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous colour, fabulous shot.
October 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful color. Never seen before!
October 3rd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He is a beauty. Great catch.
October 3rd, 2025
Linda Godwin
Wonderful shot, and you got so close. He turned and looked directly at you.
October 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 3rd, 2025
