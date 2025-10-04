Previous
Cherry Tomatoes by seattlite
Cherry Tomatoes

Cherry tomatoes and other tomato varieties are still growing on the vine in October. This shot was taken a few days ago in the hood.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Zilli~ ace
Delightful image
October 4th, 2025  
