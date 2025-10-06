Previous
Feathers by seattlite
Photo 4047

Feathers

This Green Lake duck opened its feathers just enough to see its under feathers when I took this shot last week.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer ace
superb patterns and detail
October 6th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute and I love the ripples.
October 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty -I love the colours and patterns of his feathers !fav
October 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact