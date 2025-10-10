Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4049
Reflections
Green Lake's reflections were hard to miss yesterday when I walked around the lake. I took a few reflection photos.
I have been exhausted with doctor appointments so I missed a couple of days. I will try to catch up on viewing and commenting on your photos :).
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4055
photos
177
followers
189
following
1109% complete
View this month »
4042
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
4048
4049
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such cool and calm reflections !
October 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
October 10th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the reflections.
October 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful greens and reflections.
October 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close