Previous
Reflections by seattlite
Photo 4049

Reflections

Green Lake's reflections were hard to miss yesterday when I walked around the lake. I took a few reflection photos.

I have been exhausted with doctor appointments so I missed a couple of days. I will try to catch up on viewing and commenting on your photos :).
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such cool and calm reflections !
October 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
October 10th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the reflections.
October 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful greens and reflections.
October 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact