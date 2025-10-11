Previous
Fall Leaf by seattlite
Fall Leaf

This colorful fall leaf stood out among the bare branches. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park earlier this week.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lin ace
Beautiful - instant fav
October 11th, 2025  
