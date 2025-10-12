Previous
Puget Sound by seattlite
Puget Sound

Fall's winds brought a few sailboat enthusiasts out to sail their boats on Puget Sound last week. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lin ace
Wow - love everything about this...big fav
October 12th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
October 12th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture.
October 12th, 2025  
