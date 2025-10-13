Previous
Fall's Reflections by seattlite
Fall's Reflections

This shot was taken last week at Green Lake.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Oh, nice one
October 13th, 2025  
Beautiful reflections,
October 13th, 2025  
Very nice!
October 13th, 2025  
Beautiful shot & reflections!
October 13th, 2025  
Nice
October 13th, 2025  
