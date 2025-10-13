Sign up
Previous
Photo 4052
Fall's Reflections
This shot was taken last week at Green Lake.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
5
6
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4058
photos
177
followers
189
following
1110% complete
4045
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Zilli~
Oh, nice one
October 13th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful reflections,
October 13th, 2025
Mary Siegle
Very nice!
October 13th, 2025
Carole Sandford
Beautiful shot & reflections!
October 13th, 2025
Peter Dulis
Nice
October 13th, 2025
