Annual Fall Photo...

Those of you who follow me know that I take a photo of this grouping of trees at Green Lake each fall. Last Thursday, the light was perfect to show off these trees' fall colors and reflections.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

gloria jones

ace
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav - such delightful Autumnal shot of these trees and reflections !
October 14th, 2025  
