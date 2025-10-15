Previous
Fall's Leaf Colors by seattlite
Fall's Leaf Colors

The red and green shades of this fall leaf caught my eye for this shot that was taken at Green Lake last week.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Wonderful tones, lovely capture with the droplets.
October 15th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Definitely eye catching
October 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super tones and rain drops
October 15th, 2025  
