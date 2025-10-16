Previous
Natural Light by seattlite
Natural Light

The natural light emanating through the white clouds caught my eye for this shot that was taken at Lowman Park Beach yesterday.
gloria jones

John ace
Lovely shimmering blue with majestic clouds!
October 16th, 2025  
