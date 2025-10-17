Previous
Fallrr by seattlite
Photo 4056

Fallrr

17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
This shot was taken at Green Lake last week. The title is Fall's Warm and Cool Colors (yellow-gold and green) :).
October 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact