Crossing East and West... by seattlite
Photo 4057

Crossing East and West...

Ferries crossing east and west on Puget Sound. This shot was taken yesterday on the southside of Lincoln Park across from the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Great silhouettes and clouds.
October 18th, 2025  
