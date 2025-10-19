Sign up
Previous
Photo 4058
October Dahlias
This shot was taken in my neighborhood last week.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4064
photos
177
followers
190
following
1111% complete
View this month »
4051
4052
4053
4054
4055
4056
4057
4058
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bucktree
ace
Lovely capture.
October 19th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
I love the colour.
October 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
How gorgeous they are, lovely find and shot. A real pop of sunshine.
October 19th, 2025
