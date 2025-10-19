Previous
October Dahlias by seattlite
Photo 4058

October Dahlias

This shot was taken in my neighborhood last week.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Lovely capture.
October 19th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
I love the colour.
October 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
How gorgeous they are, lovely find and shot. A real pop of sunshine.
October 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact