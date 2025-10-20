Previous
Golden Fall Colors by seattlite
Golden Fall Colors

This shot was taken at Green Lake a week or so ago.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely Autumnal scene !
October 20th, 2025  
