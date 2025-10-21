Previous
The Happy Couple and Friends... by seattlite
Photo 4060

The Happy Couple and Friends...

A bride and groom were walking their dogs around Lincoln Park last Saturday when I took this candid shot. Their photographer was standing just outside of my framed shot taking her own photos of the couple. They had a party setup at one of the outside-covered kitchens across from the beach.

They were a good looking couple, but I didn't feel comfortable taking face shots of strangers. I will take face candid shots if people are quite a distance away.

The bride was wearing stiletto heels while walking a bit of distance for the photo shoot. My feet would be aching if I wore stiletto heels to walk around a park area 🙂
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
October 21st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one! Completely agree about taking face shots of strangers
October 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
Great candid capture and scene. I still have not taken shots of people, maybe I should give it a go ;-)
October 21st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
October 21st, 2025  
