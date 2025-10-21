The Happy Couple and Friends...

A bride and groom were walking their dogs around Lincoln Park last Saturday when I took this candid shot. Their photographer was standing just outside of my framed shot taking her own photos of the couple. They had a party setup at one of the outside-covered kitchens across from the beach.



They were a good looking couple, but I didn't feel comfortable taking face shots of strangers. I will take face candid shots if people are quite a distance away.



The bride was wearing stiletto heels while walking a bit of distance for the photo shoot. My feet would be aching if I wore stiletto heels to walk around a park area 🙂