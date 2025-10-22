Sign up
Photo 4061
Fisherman
This fisherman seemed to be in deep thought while fishing off of one of Green Lake's docks. As you can see from the natural framing, I had to stand in the bushes :) to get this candid shot which was taken last week.
22nd October 2025
gloria jones
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy.
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
October 22nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a pretty fall capture.
October 22nd, 2025
Linda Godwin
nice shot, sometime thats why folks go fishing to think or clear their head
October 22nd, 2025
