Previous
Fisherman by seattlite
Photo 4061

Fisherman

This fisherman seemed to be in deep thought while fishing off of one of Green Lake's docks. As you can see from the natural framing, I had to stand in the bushes :) to get this candid shot which was taken last week.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
October 22nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a pretty fall capture.
October 22nd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
nice shot, sometime thats why folks go fishing to think or clear their head
October 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact