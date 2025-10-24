Previous
Fall's Light by seattlite
Fall's Light

Fall's morning light showed off this tree's fall-change details. This shot was taken two days ago at Green Lake.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Corinne C ace
This is fabulous. I love the delicate lace formed by the leaves in the sun.
October 24th, 2025  
