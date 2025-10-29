Green Lake's Fall Scene

This shot was taken last week.



I was off 365 for a couple of days due to the items below that I am coordinating to be fixed. Hopefully, I will have time to check out your wonderful photos that I missed.



1. Reaction to novocaine used when I had a new crown put on. It is getting better.

2. A recent windstorm in Seattle took out a large maple tree on my back lot. Still waiting for tree guys who are super busy with all of the storm damage.

3. My garage door motor stopped working after 30 years of good use. Fixed by removing and replacing with a new motor!

4. Discovered a leak under the kitchen sink. Still waiting for plumber.

5. A bathroom outlet that is used for hair dryers, curling irons went out. My nephew-in-law is coming tomorrow to remove and replace it.