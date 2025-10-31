Previous
Hooded Merganser by seattlite
Photo 4068

Hooded Merganser

I spotted a hooded merganser at Green Lake this week and was able to photograph him before he took a dive.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful close up
October 31st, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Great shot
October 31st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful
October 31st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture.
October 31st, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fav!
October 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact