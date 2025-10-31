Sign up
Previous
Photo 4068
Hooded Merganser
I spotted a hooded merganser at Green Lake this week and was able to photograph him before he took a dive.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
5
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4074
photos
177
followers
190
following
1114% complete
View this month »
4061
4062
4063
4064
4065
4066
4067
4068
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
27th November 2025 11:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
Beautiful close up
October 31st, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Great shot
October 31st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful
October 31st, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture.
October 31st, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture fav!
October 31st, 2025
