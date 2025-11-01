Sign up
Previous
Photo 4069
Fall's Colorful Reflections.
Fall's leaf colors created colorful reflections and abstract images. This shot was taken at Green Lake a few days ago.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely looking abstract shot.
November 1st, 2025
