Eagle by seattlite
Eagle

Last week when I walked around Green Lake, I came upon a group of walkers looking up. Of course, I looked up and saw the large eagle that was looking down at us and took this shot.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
November 4th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
fabulous capture. love its expression
November 4th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Nice find and capture. He looks very stern.
November 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great shot, he seems to be watching you carefully!
November 4th, 2025  
Elizabeth ace
Wonderful capture!
November 4th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, well captured.
November 4th, 2025  
