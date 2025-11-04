Sign up
Previous
Photo 4072
Eagle
Last week when I walked around Green Lake, I came upon a group of walkers looking up. Of course, I looked up and saw the large eagle that was looking down at us and took this shot.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
6
7
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4078
photos
177
followers
190
following
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
November 4th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
fabulous capture. love its expression
November 4th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Nice find and capture. He looks very stern.
November 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a great shot, he seems to be watching you carefully!
November 4th, 2025
Elizabeth
ace
Wonderful capture!
November 4th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, well captured.
November 4th, 2025
