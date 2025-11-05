Previous
Chilly, Overcast Day by seattlite
This shot was taken on a chilly, rainy, misty, cloudy day last week at Lowman Park.
gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
The clouds are very interesting.
November 5th, 2025  
