Flexibility

A Great Blue Heron showing off his flexibility. This GBH was perched on a high branch of a tall tree on Beach Drive. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture, they are such wonderful birds!
November 7th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Quite a neck! Well captured
November 7th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautifully captured
November 7th, 2025  
