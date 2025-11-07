Sign up
Flexibility
A Great Blue Heron showing off his flexibility. This GBH was perched on a high branch of a tall tree on Beach Drive. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture, they are such wonderful birds!
November 7th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Quite a neck! Well captured
November 7th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautifully captured
November 7th, 2025
