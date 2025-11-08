Previous
Behind The Fence by seattlite
Behind The Fence

What caught my eye for this shot was the rusty chain link fence's textures that contrasted with the background's soft textures and colors. This shot was taken last week at Green Lake.
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
