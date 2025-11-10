Previous
Strolling along... by seattlite
Strolling along...

This shot was taken about two weeks ago at Green Lake. The trees are now almost bare.
10th November 2025

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, such wonderful tones.
November 10th, 2025  
