Veteran's Day 2025 by seattlite
Veteran's Day 2025

I took this shot of a small flag in March 2024. These small flags are placed in yards around my neighborhood including my yard in honor of ALL those who have served in the USA's armed forces.
11th November 2025

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Jennifer
I bet they all look very effective. A lovely tribute shot.
November 11th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely tribute - fav!

Ian
November 11th, 2025  
Dorothy
A nice display.
November 11th, 2025  
