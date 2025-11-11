Sign up
Photo 4079
Veteran's Day 2025
I took this shot of a small flag in March 2024. These small flags are placed in yards around my neighborhood including my yard in honor of ALL those who have served in the USA's armed forces.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Jennifer
ace
I bet they all look very effective. A lovely tribute shot.
November 11th, 2025
Fisher Family
A lovely tribute - fav!
Ian
November 11th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
A nice display.
November 11th, 2025
