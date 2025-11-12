Previous
Hooded Merganser by seattlite
Hooded Merganser

His hood of head feathers was not standing up on this particular day. This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Zilli~ ace
Nicely captured
November 12th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
What a beauty. Nice capture.
November 12th, 2025  
