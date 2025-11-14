Previous
Clouds by seattlite
Photo 4082

Clouds

Billowy white clouds over Green Lake. This shot was taken last week.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
Looks like a glorious day to walk along the shoreline.
November 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful composition and capture, such a gorgeous day.
November 14th, 2025  
