Charming Outdoor Area by seattlite
Photo 4083

Charming Outdoor Area

This colorful outdoor sitting area caught my eye. The left over Halloween pumpkin's ripening color changes matched its surrounding colors. This shot was taken a few days ago while walking around my neighborhood.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

