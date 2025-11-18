Previous
Unique Fall Leaves by seattlite
Unique Fall Leaves

There are a group of smoke tree or bush varieties on one of my walking routes. At least, I think they are smoke trees or bushes. Anyway, their fall leaves are gorgeous. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up capture.
November 18th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Their beauty is almost unbelievable. Fav.
November 18th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Beautiful colourful leaves - fav!

Ian
November 18th, 2025  
