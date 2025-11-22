Previous
Fall Leaves by seattlite
Fall Leaves

This shot was taken last week in my neighborhood.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful fall capture.
November 22nd, 2025  
Lin ace
Gorgeous!
November 22nd, 2025  
