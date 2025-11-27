Sign up
Photo 4095
November Rose
HAPPY THANKSGIVING 2025!
This shot was taken last week in my neighborhood.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
Happy Thanksgiving Gloria. Lovely capture of this beautifulrose.
November 27th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful rose and love the water drops!
Happy Thanksgiving
November 27th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Beautiful colours
November 27th, 2025
Happy Thanksgiving