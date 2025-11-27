Previous
November Rose by seattlite
Photo 4095

November Rose

HAPPY THANKSGIVING 2025!

This shot was taken last week in my neighborhood.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Happy Thanksgiving Gloria. Lovely capture of this beautifulrose.
November 27th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful rose and love the water drops!
Happy Thanksgiving
November 27th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Beautiful colours
November 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact