Wing Foiling by seattlite
Wing Foiling

This guy was flying across Puget Sound at a fast clip when I took this shot last week. The day was windy and Puget Sound was choppy.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fav!
November 30th, 2025  
