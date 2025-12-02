Previous
Olympic Mountains by seattlite
Olympic Mountains

This shot was taken at Lincoln Park last week.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
December 2nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I like the layers.
December 2nd, 2025  
