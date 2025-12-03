Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4100
Hot Lips Salvia Plant
This shot was taken last month in my neighborhood.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4106
photos
176
followers
190
following
1123% complete
View this month »
4093
4094
4095
4096
4097
4098
4099
4100
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with pretty colors.
December 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautifully captured
December 3rd, 2025
Fisher Family
A lovely shot - these are such attractive flowers - fav!
Ian
December 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian