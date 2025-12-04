Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4101
Trio of Survivors
A trio of leaves that were still hanging on...This shot was taken last week.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4107
photos
176
followers
190
following
1123% complete
View this month »
4094
4095
4096
4097
4098
4099
4100
4101
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
December 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely !
December 4th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
What a lovely find, they stand out nicely!
December 4th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Very pretty. Great shot and focus.
December 4th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely vibrant leaves.
December 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close