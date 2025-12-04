Previous
Trio of Survivors by seattlite
Photo 4101

Trio of Survivors

A trio of leaves that were still hanging on...This shot was taken last week.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Nice one
December 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
December 4th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
What a lovely find, they stand out nicely!
December 4th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Very pretty. Great shot and focus.
December 4th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely vibrant leaves.
December 4th, 2025  
