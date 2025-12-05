Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4102
Fall's Last Leaves
This shot was taken last week.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
5
5
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4108
photos
176
followers
190
following
1123% complete
View this month »
4095
4096
4097
4098
4099
4100
4101
4102
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous! Fave
December 5th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely!
December 5th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
December 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
So pretty
December 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and colour palette.
December 5th, 2025
