Photo 4103
Tis The Season...
Another container ship capture taken last month at Lincoln Park.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely looking shot.
December 6th, 2025
