ICM
Yesterday, I was visiting my niece and her hubby. While sitting on the couch admiring their Christmas tree, I tried for the first time :) doing an ICM image of their Christmas tree. I added the framing.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Corinne C
ace
A festive abstract
December 7th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Very nice. It makes me think of shiny silver tubes reflecting colored lights.
December 7th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Cool ICM and abstract.
December 7th, 2025
Lin
ace
Well done - a must fav for me.
December 7th, 2025
