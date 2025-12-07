Previous
ICM by seattlite
ICM

Yesterday, I was visiting my niece and her hubby. While sitting on the couch admiring their Christmas tree, I tried for the first time :) doing an ICM image of their Christmas tree. I added the framing.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Corinne C ace
A festive abstract
December 7th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Very nice. It makes me think of shiny silver tubes reflecting colored lights.
December 7th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Cool ICM and abstract.
December 7th, 2025  
Lin ace
Well done - a must fav for me.
December 7th, 2025  
